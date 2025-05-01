Cloudflare offers the first and only simple toolkit to quickly, securely, and remotely connect leading SaaS services to Claude

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced a wave of global technology companies, including Asana, Atlassian, Block, PayPal, Sentry, Stripe, and more, are working with Cloudflare to create powerful AI experiences through Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude. These software companies are enabling Claude and other AI assistants to securely interact with their services on behalf of users, through connections built on Cloudflare Workers. Now users can complete tasks and interact with their favorite business tools through natural conversations with Claude, rather than working directly in the application.

AI is already transforming the way we work by helping to edit emails, generate code, and analyze data. However, it still often requires the user to switch between multiple applications, tabs, and tools to implement the actions it recommends. For truly autonomous, agentic AI experiences, AI tools should be able to act on the user's behalf. That can only happen if AI tools can directly interact with business software tools. MCP servers allow AI platforms to connect directly to the popular tools where data resides so the user can send an email, answer a question about a marketing campaign, or create invoices-all without leaving the AI assistant. But delivering reliable, low-latency, and secure access to external tools and data is a significant technical challenge, especially at global scale.

"Cloudflare is powering how AI connects to the world," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. "Whether it's through a browser, an app, or an AI assistant like Claude, we're the backbone making those experiences fast, secure, and reliable. As agentic AI becomes the new interface, Cloudflare is the core infrastructure companies will rely on to build and scale their AI strategies."

"AI apps are most valuable when they can connect to your data and tools, but building these connections reliably at scale is complex," said Mahesh Murag, Product Manager at Anthropic. "Cloudflare is helping to simplify and secure how anyone can connect their apps to Claude via MCP, accelerate adoption of MCP, and kickstart an ecosystem of remote servers."

Simplifying How Enterprises Build with MCP Standard

Cloudflare provides the only toolkit to build remote MCP servers quickly and easily allowing developer teams to focus on building powerful AI experiences for their users rather than managing the technical challenges of MCP, the open-source standard developed by Anthropic. Cloudflare makes it easy to build secure MCP servers simplifying complex authentication and authorization processes, providing controls to restrict agent permissions, and offering visibility into what data has been accessed and what actions were taken. Building and deploying remote MCP servers on Cloudflare takes days instead of weeks, and is supported by Cloudflare's global network for fast, reliable, seamless AI experiences for customers anywhere.

Powering AI Experiences for Everyday Users

Today, leading companies are enabling users to interact with their services through conversation with Claude and other MCP clients, by building and deploying remote MCP servers on Cloudflare:

Asana: "At Asana, we've always focused on helping teams coordinate work effortlessly. MCP connects our Work Graph directly to AI tools like Claude, enabling AI to become a true teammate in work management. Our integration transforms natural language into structured work creating projects from meeting notes or pulling updates into AI. Building on Cloudflare's infrastructure allowed us to deploy quickly, handling authentication and scaling while we focused on creating the best experience for our users." Prashant Pandey, Chief Technology Officer

"At Asana, we've always focused on helping teams coordinate work effortlessly. MCP connects our Work Graph directly to AI tools like Claude, enabling AI to become a true teammate in work management. Our integration transforms natural language into structured work creating projects from meeting notes or pulling updates into AI. Building on Cloudflare's infrastructure allowed us to deploy quickly, handling authentication and scaling while we focused on creating the best experience for our users." Prashant Pandey, Chief Technology Officer Atlassian: "AI is not one-size-fits-all and we believe that it needs to be embedded within a team's jobs to be done. That's why we're so excited to invest in MCP and meet teams in more places where they already work. Hosting on Cloudflare infrastructure means we can bring this powerful integration to our customers faster and empower them to do more than ever with Jira and Confluence, all while keeping their enterprise data secure. Cloudflare provided everything from OAuth to out-of-the-box remote MCP support so we could quickly build, secure, and scale a fully operational setup." Taroon Mandhana, Head of Product Engineering

"AI is not one-size-fits-all and we believe that it needs to be embedded within a team's jobs to be done. That's why we're so excited to invest in MCP and meet teams in more places where they already work. Hosting on Cloudflare infrastructure means we can bring this powerful integration to our customers faster and empower them to do more than ever with Jira and Confluence, all while keeping their enterprise data secure. Cloudflare provided everything from OAuth to out-of-the-box remote MCP support so we could quickly build, secure, and scale a fully operational setup." Taroon Mandhana, Head of Product Engineering Block : Square's APIs are a comprehensive set of tools that help sellers take payments, create and track orders, manage inventory, organize customers, and more. Now, with a dedicated Square MCP server, sellers can enlist the help of an AI agent to build their business on Square's entire suite of API resources and endpoints. By integrating with AI agents like Claude and codename goose, sellers can craft sophisticated, customized use cases that fully utilize Square's capabilities, at a lower technical barrier.

: Square's APIs are a comprehensive set of tools that help sellers take payments, create and track orders, manage inventory, organize customers, and more. Now, with a dedicated Square MCP server, sellers can enlist the help of an AI agent to build their business on Square's entire suite of API resources and endpoints. By integrating with AI agents like Claude and codename goose, sellers can craft sophisticated, customized use cases that fully utilize Square's capabilities, at a lower technical barrier. Intercom: "The momentum behind MCP is exciting. It's making it easier and easier to connect assistants like Claude and agents like Fin to your systems and get real work done. Cloudflare's toolkit is accelerating that movement even faster. Launching the Intercom MCP server was effortless. We'll be encouraging our customers to leverage Cloudflare to build and deploy their own MCP servers to securely and reliably connect their internal systems to Fin and other clients." Jordan Neill, SVP Engineering

"The momentum behind MCP is exciting. It's making it easier and easier to connect assistants like Claude and agents like Fin to your systems and get real work done. Cloudflare's toolkit is accelerating that movement even faster. Launching the Intercom MCP server was effortless. We'll be encouraging our customers to leverage Cloudflare to build and deploy their own MCP servers to securely and reliably connect their internal systems to Fin and other clients." Jordan Neill, SVP Engineering Linear : "We're building on Cloudflare to take advantage of their frameworks in this fast-moving space and flexible, fast, compute at the edge. With MCP, we're bringing Linear's issue tracking and product development workflows directly into their AI tools of choice, eliminating context switching for teams. Our goal is simple: let developers and product teams access their work where they already are-whether refining specs in Claude, debugging in Cursor, or creating issues from conversations. This seamless integration helps our customers stay in flow and focused on building great products." Tom Moor, Head of US Engineering

: "We're building on Cloudflare to take advantage of their frameworks in this fast-moving space and flexible, fast, compute at the edge. With MCP, we're bringing Linear's issue tracking and product development workflows directly into their AI tools of choice, eliminating context switching for teams. Our goal is simple: let developers and product teams access their work where they already are-whether refining specs in Claude, debugging in Cursor, or creating issues from conversations. This seamless integration helps our customers stay in flow and focused on building great products." Tom Moor, Head of US Engineering PayPal: "MCPs represent a new paradigm for software development. With PayPal's remote MCP server on Cloudflare, now developers can delegate to an agent with natural language to seamlessly integrate with PayPal's portfolio of commerce capabilities. Whether it's managing inventory, processing payments, tracking shipping, handling refunds, AI agents via MCP can tap into these capabilities to autonomously execute and optimize commerce workflows. This is a revolutionary development for commerce, and the best part is, developers can begin integrating with our MCP server on Cloudflare today." Prakhar Mehrotra, SVP of Artificial Intelligence

"MCPs represent a new paradigm for software development. With PayPal's remote MCP server on Cloudflare, now developers can delegate to an agent with natural language to seamlessly integrate with PayPal's portfolio of commerce capabilities. Whether it's managing inventory, processing payments, tracking shipping, handling refunds, AI agents via MCP can tap into these capabilities to autonomously execute and optimize commerce workflows. This is a revolutionary development for commerce, and the best part is, developers can begin integrating with our MCP server on Cloudflare today." Prakhar Mehrotra, SVP of Artificial Intelligence Sentry: "Sentry's commitment has always been to the developer, and making it easier to keep production software running stable, and that's going to be even more true in the AI era. Developers are utilizing tools like MCP to integrate their stack with AI models and data sources. We chose to build our MCP on Cloudflare because we share a vision of making it easier for developers to ship software, and are both invested in ensuring teams can build and safely run the next generation of AI agents. Debugging the complex interactions arising from these integrations is increasingly vital, and Sentry provides the essential visibility needed to rapidly diagnose and resolve issues. MCP integrates this crucial Sentry context directly into the developer workflow, empowering teams to consistently build and deploy reliable applications." David Cramer, CPO and Co-Founder

"Sentry's commitment has always been to the developer, and making it easier to keep production software running stable, and that's going to be even more true in the AI era. Developers are utilizing tools like MCP to integrate their stack with AI models and data sources. We chose to build our MCP on Cloudflare because we share a vision of making it easier for developers to ship software, and are both invested in ensuring teams can build and safely run the next generation of AI agents. Debugging the complex interactions arising from these integrations is increasingly vital, and Sentry provides the essential visibility needed to rapidly diagnose and resolve issues. MCP integrates this crucial Sentry context directly into the developer workflow, empowering teams to consistently build and deploy reliable applications." David Cramer, CPO and Co-Founder Stripe: " MCP is emerging as a new AI interface. In the near-future, MCP may become the default way, or in some cases the only way, people, businesses, and code discover and interact with services. With Stripe's agent toolkit, developers can now monetize their MCPs with just a few lines of code." Jeff Weinstein, Product Lead

MCP is emerging as a new AI interface. In the near-future, MCP may become the default way, or in some cases the only way, people, businesses, and code discover and interact with services. With Stripe's agent toolkit, developers can now monetize their MCPs with just a few lines of code." Jeff Weinstein, Product Lead Webflow: "Since launching the Webflow MCP server, we've unlocked a new level of innovation as developers use AI agents and our APIs to simplify tasks that once took significant time and effort. Now, actions like managing a CMS, generating blogs at scale, improving SEO, and even getting help using Webflow can be achieved by simply prompting an AI agent. With Cloudflare's support for remote MCP connections, we're ensuring a seamless, secure experience while making authentication fast and easy. This partnership helps us bring development superpowers to everyone, providing the tools to build faster and smarter web experiences." Utkarsh Sengar, VP of Engineering

Build, Secure, and Protect with Cloudflare, Directly from Claude

Also today, Cloudflare is launching its own MCP servers that will let users more easily build applications, make websites faster, and secure networks and websites, all through conversations with Claude. For example, developers can now easily chat with Claude to analyze logs and help track and debug errors, without needing to read documentation or navigate Cloudflare's observability tools. You can find Cloudflare's growing list of MCP servers at https://github.com/cloudflare/mcp-server-cloudflare.

Join a Demo Day hosted by Cloudflare today, May 1, 2025 at 1pm ET 10 am PT to see companies including Asana, Atlassian, Block, Intercom, Linear, PayPal, Sentry, Stripe, and Webflow showcase the AI-powered use cases now live for their users at https://demo-day.mcp.cloudflare.com.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Blog: MCP Demo Day: How 10 leading AI companies built MCP servers on Cloudflare

Blog: Twelve new MCP servers from Cloudflare you can use today

Start building at https://agents.cloudflare.com

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

