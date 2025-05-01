Anzeige
01.05.2025
Revelio Labs Acquires Salary Board to Expand Global Compensation Analytics

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs, the market-leading workforce intelligence company, today announced the acquisition of Salary Board, a leading provider of real-time compensation data and labor market insights. This strategic acquisition expands Revelio Labs' extensive workforce datasets, improving its compensation analytics capabilities, and accelerates the company's international growth in the HR analytics market.

Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs will absorb Salary Board's rich trove of global compensation data into its universal HR database. By combining these datasets, the company will provide employers, HR professionals, and analysts with unparalleled insights into labor market trends. This move not only broadens the scope of Revelio Labs' data coverage but also enhances the precision of its analytics.

"We have respected the Salary Board team for a long time and are thrilled to join forces," said Ben Zweig, CEO of Revelio Labs. "By integrating Salary Board's team, data, and models into our own platform, we're ensuring that we can best serve clients by staying at the cutting edge of workforce intelligence."

Salary Board's leadership is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. Madu Ionascu, founder of Salary Board, said, "Joining Revelio Labs is an exciting new chapter for Salary Board. We built Salary Board to bring transparency and accuracy to compensation and labor market data. Now, as part of Revelio Labs, we can amplify that mission on a much larger scale."

Salary Board has established a strong presence in Europe and Asia with Fortune 500 talent organizations, government entities, RPO, and consulting firms, helping Revelio Labs to accelerate global expansion and serve a broader client base. The acquisition of Salary Board is effective immediately, and the two companies are already working closely on product integration and go-to-market strategies.

Looking ahead, the companies will collaborate on developing new analytics solutions that leverage the expanded dataset, including advanced tools for predictive workforce planning, job architecture, and pay equity analysis.

About Revelio Labs
Revelio Labs absorbs and standardizes hundreds of millions of publicly available employment records to create the world's first universal workforce database. Revelio Labs' platform provides an understanding of the labor market in unprecedented detail, enabling business leaders, HR professionals, and analysts to make data-driven talent decisions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477018/rl_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revelio-labs-acquires-salary-board-to-expand-global-compensation-analytics-302444263.html

