Donnerstag, 01.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
eXp Realty Officially Launches the Co-Sponsor Program, Ushering in New Era of Collaboration and Agent Growth

Finanznachrichten News

eXp Realty reimagines agent attraction and development with a model built for stronger support, faster onboarding, and sustainable growth

V2 Black (2)

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 01, 2025®, "the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet" and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today officially launches its innovative Co-Sponsor Program, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for collaboration and growth across its global agent network.

First announced in April at eXp's global event, eXpcon Montréal, the Co-Sponsor Program redefines how agent relationships can drive production, attraction, and retention. The initiative allows new eXp agents and commercial advisors to designate not only a Primary Sponsor, but also a Co-Sponsor - an additional leader who brings complementary skills to help accelerate their success.

"This is about honoring how real influence and support work in our industry," said Leo Pareja, eXp Realty CEO. "Now, agents and advisors can tap into two different strengths. Perhaps one sponsor is a marketing pro, while the other excels at operations or developing a team. That kind of collaboration doesn't just inspire, it compresses time, multiplies results, and elevates our entire community. It's not just about the tools, it's about who you're in proximity to and how fast you can learn and grow alongside them."

Highlights of the Co-Sponsor Program:

  • Dual Sponsorship Support: Agents can now name both a Primary Sponsor and a Co-Sponsor, providing more support from multiple leaders with diverse strengths.
  • Incentivized Collaboration: Co-Sponsors receive Level 1 revenue share and a 50% Fast Start Bonus, rewarding those who play a meaningful role in supporting new agent success.
  • No Change to Core Structure: Primary Sponsors retain full access to Level 2-7 revenue share, equity opportunities, and existing benefits.
  • Stronger Onboarding & Retention: The program enhances agent onboarding by increasing touchpoints, expertise, and support.
  • Built for Scale: By broadening the circle of support, the Co-Sponsor Program fuels sustainable growth across organizations and geographies.
  • Full Support Toolkit Available: Agents can immediately access a Co-Sponsor Toolkit with training, templates, and resources atexptoolkit.com/co-sponsor (https://exptoolkit.com/co-sponsor).

By formalizing shared leadership and aligning incentives, the Co-Sponsor Program reinforces eXp's commitment to innovation, community, and agent-first growth.

"This is innovation rooted in how agents actually work," said Pareja. "It's about listening, responding with purpose, and creating more ways for our agents and advisors to thrive."

To learn more, visit https://exptoolkit.com/co-sponsor.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visitsuccess.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's and its management's current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the agent incentive programs, their potential to accelerate agent growth, enhance collaboration, and scale agent organizations globally. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the successful integration of teams and agents into eXp Realty's model, competition from other brokerages, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner
Hayflower Partners
investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d252eea-4d8e-42ab-bf1c-06f19c9529c6


