Anzeige

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock American Income Trust plc as at 31 March 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/policies/blackrock-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

1 May 2025



