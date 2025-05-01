TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
|82.77XD
|GG00BJVDZ946
|30th April 2025
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Alex Murray353 (0)1 5717 346
Date: 1stMay 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire