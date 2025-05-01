Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute: Dominican President Abinader, Secretary of State Rubio, Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, Congressman Vargas, CHLI Alumnus Fernandez to be Honored at CHLI Annual Gala & Leadership Awards

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) will hold its 21st Annual Gala and Leadership Awards: Illuminating Futures on Wednesday, May 7th at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C. The program will celebrate the success of U.S. Hispanics across the nation and bring together a broad and influential audience of elected and appointed officials, civil and corporate leaders, and diplomatic and foreign dignitaries to honor individuals who have had a profound impact on our community by empowering our values of leadership, community, and diversity of thought.

Media should RSVP here to attend.

This year's honorees include His Excellency Mr. Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, who will be awarded the CHLI Founders International Leadership Award. The Award celebrates individuals whose leadership has had an extraordinary, positive global impact.

U.S. Secretary of State, The Honorable Marco Rubio, will be awarded the CHLI Lifetime Leadership Award. The CHLI Lifetime Leadership Award celebrates extraordinary leaders who have given exceptionally impactful service to the Hispanic community of the United States.

U.S. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (FL) and U.S. Representative Juan Vargas (CA) will be awarded the CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award. The CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award honors public servants who demonstrate commitment to advancing the Hispanic community's diversity of thought, and who serve as role models for our future leaders.

Finally, Keith Fernandez, former president of the CHLI Alumni Association, will be awarded the CHLI Ambassador Award. This award recognizes alumni who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to CHLI's mission.

"CHLI is honored to recognize the outstanding leadership of President Abinader, Secretary Rubio, Congresswoman Salazar, Congressman Vargas, and CHLI Alumnus Fernandez. Their unwavering dedication to public service and profound impact on the Hispanic community exemplify CHLI's core values of leadership, community, and diversity of thought," said The Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, CHLI Chairwoman.

Sponsors of the 21st Annual Gala and Leadership Awards include: Comcast NBC Universal | Telemundo, Capital One, Altria Client Services, Amazon, American Airlines, Haleon, PMI | U.S., T-Mobile, and Wells Fargo.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Maytee Sanz, Director of Philanthropy and External Affairs, at msanz@chli.org.

ABOUT CHLI:

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is the premier organization founded by former Members of Congress to advance economic prosperity with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. CHLI is dedicated to advancing the Hispanic community's diversity of thought and fostering a broad awareness of the heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent.

