Deal fuels next chapter of growth as the brand expands globally and into family-focused essentials

True Classic, the apparel brand transforming everyday basics into better-fitting, better-feeling essentials, announced today a growth investment from 1686 Partners, the Luxembourg-based firm known for backing purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The investment marks the company's first institutional funding round.

True Classic Pima Cotton Tee

This milestone positions True Classic to accelerate its evolution from a breakout menswear success into a global, omnichannel brand serving the entire family-expanding into new categories, markets, and retail experiences.

"This is more than a capital raise-it's rocket fuel for our mission," said Ben Yahalom, CEO of True Classic. "We started True Classic to solve a simple problem -better basics at a better price-but it's grown into something much bigger. With 1686 Partners, we're scaling with purpose and aiming to redefine how apparel brands connect with people around the world."

Since launching in 2019, True Classic has served over 5 million customers across 190+ countries, becoming one of the fastest-growing apparel brands in the U.S. The brand's rise has been fueled by a relentless focus on fit, value, and story, blending digital-first performance with community-driven storytelling. This year, True Classic will expand its product offering beyond menswear by launching women's and kids' products in H2-meeting the entire family where they live, work, and play. To date, True Classic has donated over $10 million to causes supporting veterans, homelessness, and underserved communities-underscoring its commitment to impact beyond the bottom line.

Beyond capital, 1686 Partners brings a hands-on partnership model and deep operational expertise across supply chain, logistics, and omnichannel retail-key pillars to support True Classic's continued growth and international expansion.

This investment underscores True Classic's commitment to meeting customers wherever they are-online, in-store, and globally-while continuing to elevate the standard for modern wardrobe staples.

Moelis Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to True Classic in connection with the transaction.

About True Classic

Founded in 2019, True Classic is an apparel brand redefining the everyday wardrobe with better fit, comfort, and quality at an accessible price. Driven by a purpose to serve both customers and community, the brand has served over 5 million customers globally and donated more than $10 million to causes aligned with its mission.

About 1686 Partners

1686 Partners is a global investment firm focused on purpose-led consumer brands. 1686 Partners invests in impactful companies focusing on scaling innovations in the consumer space. Its mission is to connect global strategic pioneers and influential families to accelerate the growth of high potential, impact-driven companies, shaping them into the industry leaders of tomorrow. Investing in venture to growth stages, 1686 Partners acts as an accelerator of development, providing the tools, strategy, and network to fast-track its partner companies' success.

