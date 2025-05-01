Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 18:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USA TAKES TOP HONORS IN THE INTERNATIONAL CHEER UNION 2025 WORLD CHEERLEADING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Finanznachrichten News

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Team USA made a clean sweep in the top two categories this past weekend at the 16th annual International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championships. The event was held at the ESPN Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, FL and featured 4,000 athletes from 50 different countries.

International Cheer Union Logo

Team Canada had an outstanding showing as well, picking up a silver medal, followed by Chinese Taipei with bronze. Nordic powerhouses Sweden and Finland also scored highly taking home silver and bronze respectively.

The World Championships were live streamed globally on the Olympic Channel. The action will be re-broadcast at a later date on ESPN.

"These athletes represent top national teams from around the world and have demonstrated amazing athleticism, artistry and teamwork," said International Cheer Union President, Jeff Webb. "Their performances have truly exemplified the transformative power of our sport. Congratulations to all the champions, whose hard work and passion have elevated cheerleading to new heights on the international stage."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the United States, the International Cheer Union is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the global governing organization for the sport. The ICU's membership includes national federations from 121 different countries, and its mission is the safe global development of Cheer.

Learn more about the International Cheer Union, including full and final results from the 2025 ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships, on www.cheerunion.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/447505/ICU_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/usa-takes-top-honors-in-the-international-cheer-union-2025-world-cheerleading-championships-302444302.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.