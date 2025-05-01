Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Announces Strategic Partnership With Turbo Resources International for Surplus Parts Sales

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc ("AELF") has commenced a strategic partnership with Chandler, Arizona-based Turbo Resources International for the consignment of the leasing company's surplus aircraft and engine parts.

"As we focus our energies on the leasing and trading aspects of our business, we always look for ways to streamline our activities and create greater efficiency," said Jerry Michael, Fleet Manager for AELF. "Engaging with a specialist partner like Turbo Resources International for the disposition of excess material makes good business sense for us at this time."

Over the past ten years of operation, AELF has accumulated spare parts that have come off its fleet during the normal course of operation or resulted from the parting out of certain assets, Michael said. The parts, which include A330-200, A340-300, 767-300 and 737 classic parts, among others, have been housed in AELF's Miami facility. As of this month that material is in the hands Turbo Resources International as part of the three-year consignment arrangement.

"Turbo Resources is excited to extend our long-standing relationship with AELF to include the consignment of their surplus stock. AELF is a well-respected lessor and will be a valued partner for Turbo for years to come. With their surplus stock in Turbo's industry leading Entrustment program, they can be confident their material will produce the highest possible returns." said Daniel Hoffman, President of Turbo Resources International.

ABOUT AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio, with a strong current focus on the 737NG market.

ABOUT TURBO RESOURCES

Turbo Resources is a privately held and operated provider of high quality, certified aeronautical parts. Since 1984, we have served airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, and brokers with an inventory of over 1,250,000 individual line items.

Contact Information

Amy Phillips

communications@aelfinc.com





SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-announces-strategic-partnership-with-turbo-resources-international-for-surplus-1022304