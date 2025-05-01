Ambient Edge Heating, Cooling and Refrigeration Announces 2024 Cancer Scholarship Recipient

Honoring a student whose journey through cancer inspires hope, purpose, and the pursuit of dreams

Ambient Edge Heating, Cooling, and Refrigeration is proud to announce Josh, a dedicated Guilford Technical Community College student, as the recipient of the 2024 Ambient Edge Cancer Scholarship. Josh's inspiring journey from leukemia survivor to aspiring chef exemplifies resilience, determination, and the healing power of food.

Cancer is a disease that has touched countless lives, including those within the communities Ambient Edge serves throughout Nevada and Arizona. As an HVAC and plumbing company, much of Ambient Edge's work involves improving indoor air and water quality-removing harmful contaminants, including many known carcinogens. This mission and personal experiences within the Ambient Edge team fuel the company's commitment to giving back.

"We understand the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis," said Steve Lewis, General Manager for Ambient Edge. "Many of us at Ambient Edge have either supported loved ones through their journeys or fought cancer. We believe no one should have to face these challenges alone."

The Ambient Edge Cancer Scholarship is awarded annually to support a student who has been affected by cancer. The $1,000 scholarship is designed to assist one deserving, high-achieving student in overcoming obstacles and continuing to pursue their dreams.

Josh's battle with leukemia ignited a passion for cooking, which became both therapy and inspiration during his treatment. His dream of opening a restaurant is not only about business success but about using food to bring people together, create community, and offer hope. Inspired by a life-changing Make-A-Wish trip to Los Angeles, Josh envisions a restaurant that blends creativity with comfort, serving as a hub for mentorship and outreach programs for those in need.

Even as he works toward his degree, Josh is already giving back-regularly cooking meals for the homeless in his community. His story is a testament to resilience, compassion, and the power of using one's gifts to make a difference.

Ambient Edge is honored to support Josh's journey and looks forward to seeing all he will accomplish.

