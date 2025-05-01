7Sigma Launches Sphere, a DHCP Management Platform Designed to Simplify Network Operations for Regional ISPs

Sphere is your all-in-one, centralized, time saving DHCP solution!

7Sigma Systems, the leading provider of network management solutions for broadband service providers, today announced the release of Sphere, a powerful new DHCP management platform that simplifies the administration and monitoring of IP address allocation across IPv4 and IPv6 networks.

Built specifically for service providers, Sphere helps network operations teams streamline DHCP server configuration, automate IP assignment and reclamation, and gain real-time visibility into network resource usage. With built-in support for Kea DHCP and proactive monitoring tools, Sphere enables ISPs to reduce manual overhead, improve service reliability, and respond faster to potential issues.

"Your time is too important to waste on manual tracking," notes Stephanie Court of 7Sigma. "Sphere was created to solve one of your biggest pain points - managing DHCP without relying on outdated processes or fragmented tools. We designed Sphere to be intuitive, scalable, and deeply integrated with Kea DHCP, so that your teams can spend less time firefighting and more time improving performance in a scalable way."

The key features and benefits of Sphere Include:

Centralized DHCP Management: A single, intuitive interface for complete DHCP control

Real-Time Monitoring: Live insights into IP usage, lease activity, and subnet utilization

Kea DHCP Integration: Real-time provisioning and synchronization-no manual JSON editing or restarts

Proactive Alerts: Instant notifications for issues like IP pool exhaustion and rogue DHCP activity

AI-Enhanced Logs: A built-in AI companion helps interpret logs for faster diagnosis and resolution

Cloud and Local Backups: Hourly and daily backups stored securely with easy access and restore options

Scalability: Full support for both IPv4 and IPv6, including customer-specific prefix delegation pools

High Availability: Active/Passive failover for uninterrupted service delivery

Sphere is offered as a subscription, which includes ongoing updates and access to 7Sigma's expert support team.

"For regional ISPs, the ability to proactively manage IP resources and DHCP performance is critical," said Court. "With Sphere, we're giving them the visibility and automation they need to stay ahead of demand, reduce outages, and deliver reliable service to their subscribers."

Sphere is available now. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://www.7sigma.com/sphere-dhcp

