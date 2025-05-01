Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is proud to recognize the extraordinary contributions of our volunteers, whose commitment helps drive the development and success of the actuarial profession in Canada. Each year, the CIA recognizes volunteers who have reached milestones through the CIA Legacy Awards.

At this year's awards ceremony, five distinguished Fellows of the CIA were presented with the Lifetime Award, a distinction granted to members who have dedicated at least 24 terms of volunteer service and made a significant impact on Canada's actuarial practice:

David J. Congram, FCIA (posthumously)

Franklin G. Reynolds, FCIA

Gary Mooney, FCIA

J. Helmut Engels, FCIA

Jacqueline Frank Friedland, FCIA

In addition to receiving the Lifetime Award, these recipients will have their names added to the CIA legacy tree, an art installation at the CIA Head Office, in Ottawa, symbolizing the lasting impact of these members on the profession.

"We are deeply grateful to our award recipients for their outstanding contributions," says CIA President Conrad Ferguson, FCIA. "Their commitment to fostering the next generation of actuaries - whether through mentorship, education or work that has influenced public policy - ensures that the future of our profession is bright."

In addition to the Lifetime Awards, four members received the Award of Excellence, 13 received the Award of Distinction, 27 received the Award of Honour, and 64 received the Award of Merit.

With over 870 volunteers actively engaged in advancing the profession, the CIA is committed to promoting excellence in actuarial practice. The Institute's volunteers are essential in shaping the success and growth of the actuarial community, and their contributions guide the profession toward meeting the evolving needs of society.

To learn more about the impact of CIA volunteers, download our Strength in Numbers report, which highlights key achievements and the vital role volunteers have in advancing the CIA's mission.

The CIA thanks its volunteers for their passion and dedication, and for supporting the profession in contributing to the financial security of Canadians.

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 6,000 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.

