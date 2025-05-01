Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Yesim, a leading provider of global eSIM connectivity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature, MultiSIM. This innovative addition empowers users to purchase, manage, and utilize multiple eSIMs within a single account through an integrated and user-friendly interface. Over 1 million users worldwide already trust Yesim for seamless connectivity-MultiSIM continues that tradition of innovation.





Designed to cater to the needs of frequent travelers, families, corporate teams, and individuals managing multiple destinations, MultiSIM offers unparalleled flexibility and convenience in mobile connectivity.

Key Features of MultiSIM:

MultiSIM by Yesim redefines travel convenience and connectivity management. Whether you're planning a family vacation, coordinating multi-region business trips, or preparing for a multi-stop adventure, MultiSIM enables you to pre-purchase and store multiple eSIMs, ready to activate at your convenience-even offline. With one centralized account accessible via the intuitive Yesim app, managing multiple eSIMs becomes easier than ever. Effortlessly share eSIMs through QR codes or direct links, ideal for families, travel groups, and corporate teams. MultiSIM's built-in smart tools offer unprecedented flexibility, allowing users to rename eSIMs, monitor individual data usage, receive tailored notifications, and benefit from advanced features such as delayed activation and simple top-ups-all easily controlled from a single, organized dashboard.

MultiSIM is compatible with most modern devices equipped with eSIM functionality, including Apple, Android, and Google Pixel smartphones. At launch, the feature supports connectivity across over 200 destinations and regions spanning six continents, encompassing major tourist and business hubs. A comprehensive list of supported countries is available during the plan selection section, as well as through the Yesim app.

Activation of MultiSIM is automatic; the feature becomes available when a user's Yesim account includes more than one eSIM. Designed to operate seamlessly in the background, MultiSIM enhances the user experience without requiring manual configuration. New eSIM order(s), as well as purchasing additional different eSIMs for existing plans, are available through yesim.app at any time.

About Yesim

Founded in 2018 by Dmitry Verbosky and Maxim Pankratov, and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Genesis Group AG is a pioneering telecommunications company specializing in eSIM technology and e-commerce solutions through their flagship service, Yesim. The company offers seamless mobile internet access and cellular coverage in over 200 countries, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. Yesim's solutions cater to both individual travelers and corporate clients, providing flexible data plans, virtual phone numbers, and a self-service platform for managing global connectivity. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Yesim continues to redefine the landscape of mobile communication.

For more information, please visit www.yesim.app.

