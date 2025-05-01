Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has been named the Winner of the April Best Web Design Awards by DesignRush for its exceptional work on the Knockouts Haircuts & Grooming website.

The winning design showcases Digital Silk's commitment to building high-performing digital experiences tailored to client goals and user behavior. Developed for Knockouts Haircuts & Grooming-a national franchise offering premium grooming for men-the new website features an elevated, modern aesthetic optimized for performance, usability and conversion.

With seamless navigation, dynamic booking functionality and a fresh brand interface, the site captures the brand's unique positioning in the competitive grooming industry.

"This award is a proud moment for our team. Our goal was to create a visually compelling and strategically built platform that reflects Knockouts' bold brand while maximizing user engagement. Being recognized by DesignRush confirms the impact of this work," says Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk.

Web Design Is Driving Real Business Outcomes

U.S. companies are increasingly investing in custom website design to stand out in saturated markets and capture user attention quickly. According to a recent study, 94% of first impressions relate to a website's design and usability source, and it takes just 0.05 seconds for users to form an opinion of a brand online.

Digital Silk's design for Knockouts exemplifies how custom visuals, UX-centric layouts and mobile optimization can shape brand perception and drive growth.

Fast Facts About the Award-Winning Website:

Optimized for multi-device performance and SEO

Custom booking system tailored to franchise model

Unique aesthetic blending modern masculinity with high-end grooming

Strategically mapped user journey to increase engagement

To view the winning design, visit DesignRush's Best Designs - April Winners.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service Miami Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

