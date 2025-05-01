Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTCQB: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") provides an update regarding its ongoing litigation with PolyNatura Corp., a portfolio company of Cartesian Capital, concerning Belgravia's US $12.2 million royalty tied to water and mineral rights at the Ochoa Project in Lea County, New Mexico.

A recent court-mandated settlement conference was held. While the substance of negotiations remains confidential, the parties are currently evaluating the potential benefits of scheduling an additional session to continue discussions toward a potential resolution.

Belgravia has retained Zarco Einhorn Salkowski, P.A., a Miami-based nationally acclaimed boutique commercial litigation firm, to assist in achieving its objectives. The firm has decades of experience handling complex commercial disputes and a proven track record in achieving favorable outcomes and record-setting verdicts in high-stakes business litigation. Mary Nikezic, a partner at Zarco Einhorn Salkowski, P.A., stated: "We look forward to guiding Belgravia in securing the full value of this significant royalty. Leveraging our firm's extensive experience in complex commercial disputes, our litigation team is fully prepared to support Belgravia in achieving this goal, whether through a negotiated settlement or by obtaining a favorable court judgment."

Belgravia's President and CEO, Mehdi Azodi, added:

"Current market trends and recent policy developments clearly highlight the strategic importance and growing value of Belgravia's royalty interest. Potash prices have significantly strengthened, President Donald Trump and the U.S. government continue to actively promote domestic critical-mineral production, and New Mexico's landmark water legislation has notably increased the strategic relevance of high-quality water assets within the Permian Basin. Belgravia remains resolute in its commitment to securing the entire US $12.2 million royalty for our shareholders."

Belgravia highlights several recent market and policy developments supporting the value of its royalty:

Potash Recognized as a U.S. Critical Mineral: Recent reinstatement underscores strong governmental support for increased domestic production.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/immediate-measures-to-increase-american-mineral-production/

Rising Potash Prices: Global market tightening and geopolitical dynamics are driving potash prices higher, enhancing the economic outlook for domestic projects like Ochoa.

Federal Financial Support: The recent US $1.26 billion conditional loan offered by the U.S. Department of Energy to a domestic potash operation signals robust federal backing for potash developments.

https://www.energy.gov/articles/icymi-trump-administration-adds-two-doe-critical-minerals-projects-federal-permitting

New Mexico's Strategic Water Supply Act: Enacted in April 2025, this legislation commits substantial state investment towards water reuse and treatment, significantly increasing the value and strategic importance of water rights such as those associated with the Ochoa Project.

https://www.governor.state.nm.us/2025/04/08/governor-signs-strategic-water-supply-and-environmental-protection-bills-state-acts-to-protect-all-surface-waterbodies-a-targeted-response-to-the-2023-u-s-supreme-court-ruling-that-narrowed-federa/

Belgravia will provide further timely updates as developments occur.

*******************************

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis on the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com and https://nodevest.io/

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the structure of the Investment, anticipated risk mitigation strategies, Dr. Cook's planned appearance on TraderTV, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250485

SOURCE: Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc