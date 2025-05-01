Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company") announces that Olympia Trust Company has replaced Odyssey Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company effective May 1, 2025. Shareholders of MSC need not take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, or change of address should now be directed to Olympia Trust Company as follows:

Olympia Trust Company

Attn: Corporate & Shareholder Services (CSS)

PO Box 128 STN M

Calgary AB T2P 2H6

Inquiries: 587.774.2340

Email: cssinquiries@olympiatrust.com

Website: https://css.olympiatrust.com

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is focused on the exploration and development of its Nevada projects. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: MSC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Robert Drago"

Robert Drago

President & CEO

