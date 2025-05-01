Rocky Mountain Institute: New RMI Study Finds Next-Gen ACs Cut Energy Costs by 50% in India

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by RMI and the Global Cooling Efficiency Accelerator (GCEA) reveals that next-generation air conditioners (ACs) use 60% less energy than conventional units and cut lifetime energy costs by more than 50%-a breakthrough in energy-efficient cooling technology.

The nine-month study, conducted in Palava City, India, in partnership with Lodha and CEPT University, tested high-efficiency AC prototypes under extreme summer conditions and compared them to standard units. The results show that super-efficient ACs not only consume significantly less energy but also improve comfort and grid reliability. Key findings include:

Super-efficient ACs used 60% less energy than a typical AC in real-world conditions over the nine-month testing period. Unlike typical units, the super-efficient ACs consistently achieved the target temperature and relative humidity for optimal comfort.

than a typical AC in real-world conditions over the nine-month testing period. Unlike typical units, the super-efficient ACs consistently achieved the target temperature and relative humidity for optimal comfort. Typical ACs use significant extra energy to control humidity -a factor not captured by current AC performance metrics. Testing revealed that up to 25% more energy is used just to manage humidity in conventional units.

-a factor not captured by current AC performance metrics. Testing revealed that up to 25% more energy is used just to manage humidity in conventional units. In addition to energy savings, super-efficient ACs reduce peak electricity demand by 50% compared with typical ACs. This helps prevent power outages and avoids costly infrastructure upgrades by lowering stress on the grid.

compared with typical ACs. This helps prevent power outages and avoids costly infrastructure upgrades by lowering stress on the grid. Over their lifetime, super-efficient ACs can save consumers more than 50% on energy bills , resulting in a substantially lower total cost of ownership.

, resulting in a substantially lower total cost of ownership. These findings show that next-generation ACs could transform cooling worldwide. If the 3 billion ACs expected to be installed globally by 2050 were super-efficient models, we could avoid 68 gigatons of emissions-more than the world's total annual emissions today.

Air conditioning is set to become the world's second-largest driver of electricity demand by 2030-behind only electric vehicles and generating over three times the load of data centers. If current technologies persist, rising cooling needs will fuel a cycle of higher demand, rising costs, and pressure on already-stressed power grids. This study shows that scaling super-efficient ACs offers a clear solution: cutting energy use, lowering costs, improving comfort, and easing strain on the grid.

Read the report: https://rmi.org/insight/bringing-super-efficient-air-conditioners-to-the-market/

