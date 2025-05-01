The iconic Mucha Museum is proud to announce in the historic building of the Kaunický palác, Prague, has moved & reopened in its new grand venue in the Kaunický palác, Prague offering a transformation in payed of history of the celebration of Alfons Mucha, one of the most influential of the Art Nouveau artists and a symbol of national identity to the Czech people.

Originally opened to the public in 1998, the museum is the first in the world entirely dedicated to the works of the much-acclaimed Art Nouveau artist Alphonse Mucha - the collection includes everything from canvases to photographs, illustrations, designs, living, invocative documents, and much more. Citizens of Prague are very proud of this museum, formerly housed in a small and quaint setting, now in its new and very impressive home, which offers a dramatically expanded and re-imagined experience.

"This new home for the Mucha Museum at Kaunický palác, Prague, is more than a move - it is a bold redefinition of how we present Mucha's legacy to future generations," said a museum spokesperson. "It reflects the scale and spirit of the man whose work shaped not only an artistic era but a national identity."

Located in the center of Prague, the Kaunický palác offers a graceful and historic backdrop for the appreciation of Mucha's visionary work. Now, visitors can explore all new galleries with original works of art, personal artifacts, archival material, and engaging interactive exhibits showing the artist and the world he inhabited.

New Museum Experience Highlights:

World Premiere of Its Kind: The only one in the world dedicated solely to Alfons Mucha, now with improved facilities and curatorial capacities.

Experience an Immersive Storytelling: Delve into Mucha's life from his Moravian childhood to becoming an international art nouveau sensation in Paris and return to the Czech lands as personification of the nation.

Czech History in Focus: Mucha's art offers an inspiring visual story of the Czech nation's cultural awakening and quest for national identity - an intricate and inseparable part of his work.

Digital Discovery: The museum's official website, Mucha.cz, you can visit as one of the first in a foreign language exhibition, book tickets, access educational materials, and the online gift shop with exclusive prints and collectible items.

Alfons Mucha (1860-1939) is known for his masterful art nouveau iconic poster designs that capture the essence of beauty advertising products - it's probably some of the most exquisite examples of advertising art ever seen. His paintings were an expression of culture and national pride, as well as a medium of political sentiment; nowhere is this more apparent than in The Slav Epic, a collection of large canvases that document the spiritual development of the Slav race.

With the introduction of this beautiful setting within the confines of the Kaunický palác, Prague, visitors will be able to experience Mucha's work with greater intimacy and depth, and also experience the city of Prague through the eyes of an artist who helped give it a soul.

About Mucha Museum - Mucha.cz is the official online platform for the Alfons Mucha Museum and legacy. It offers access to exhibition details, tickets, digital archives, curated content, and exclusive merchandise, serving as the definitive source for Mucha enthusiasts worldwide.

