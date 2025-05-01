Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2025 20:14 Uhr
67 Leser
Krishen Iyer Establishes 4 Humans INC DBA 4-Humans.org, a Nonprofit Organization in California, Using Proceeds from Managed Benefits Group

Finanznachrichten News

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / 4-humans.org is currently engaged in developing a mission aimed at aiding individuals to gain a deeper understanding of their life's purpose. After initially working on grassroots fundraising and outreach within their personal networks, the organization is now prepared to expand its reach, offer additional support and make a lasting impact. While the known aspects of human trafficking are tragic, the lesser-known issues-which often lack sufficient funding and public awareness-may be even more alarming.

4-humans.org donating NEW TV's, mini fridge, chairs, bags of clothes and more!

Iyer has used proceeds from previous ventures, along with personal funds, to serve as the primary financial driver in launching the nonprofit. The sole motivation behind this effort is to raise awareness, not just of human trafficking broadly, but also of the lesser-known yet equally critical aspects of the issue.

Media Contact Details:

Shella canvino
https://www.4-humans.org/
contact@4-humans.org

SOURCE: 4-humans.org



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/krishen-iyer-establishes-4-humans-inc-dba-4-humans.org-a-nonprofit-organizatio-1022413

