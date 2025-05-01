Krishen Iyer Establishes 4 Humans INC DBA 4-Humans.org, a Nonprofit Organization in California, Using Proceeds from Managed Benefits Group

4-humans.org is currently engaged in developing a mission aimed at aiding individuals to gain a deeper understanding of their life's purpose. After initially working on grassroots fundraising and outreach within their personal networks, the organization is now prepared to expand its reach, offer additional support and make a lasting impact. While the known aspects of human trafficking are tragic, the lesser-known issues-which often lack sufficient funding and public awareness-may be even more alarming.

4-humans.org donating NEW TV's, mini fridge, chairs, bags of clothes and more!

Iyer has used proceeds from previous ventures, along with personal funds, to serve as the primary financial driver in launching the nonprofit. The sole motivation behind this effort is to raise awareness, not just of human trafficking broadly, but also of the lesser-known yet equally critical aspects of the issue.

