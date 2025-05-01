Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Raj Girn, Founder & CEO at The Open Chest Confidence Academy & Anokhi Life Media, is pleased to announce their participation as a keynote speaker and panelist at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Raj Girn will be opening the conference with a keynote on Leading With Confidence Despite Your Insecurities and participating in the final panel, Creativity & Innovation: Breaking Through the Noise in a Rapidly Changing World, alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will explore our world of information overload, how leaders can stay ahead, spark new ideas, and drive meaningful impact, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses. As a confidence coach, media and marketing consultant, Raj will bring her 25+ years of insights working with a-list celebrities, multinational brands, media houses, and ad communities around the globe.

"I'm honoured to share my experience and what I've learned working alongside some of today's most prolific brands around the world, over the past almost 30 years, in various industry verticals," stated Raj.

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations' 10-year anniversary, the event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

WorkWell Conference tickets are available now on Eventbrite, with full event details, including the agenda and speaker lineup at womeninpr.com.

About Raj Girn

Raj Girn is a multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur and multimedia personality, who has worked with many Fortune 500 companies and A-list celebrities in Hollywood & Bollywood for over 25 years, with her multimedia and events brand ANOKHI LIFE MEDIA, founded in 2002.

She's also the founder of THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY, which she launched in 2020, where as a double certified coach and consultant and reiki master, she helps women professionals, thought leaders, and creatives build authentic brands and authority through a slew of services, programs, membership communities, and events.

Raj is the co-owner of THE GLAM TEMPLE MEDSPA founded in 2023, which resides in the Greater Toronto Area, which provides a range of injectable and non-injectable services. She is also a REAL ESTATE INVESTOR with a number of long- and short-term rentals across North America and Mexico.

Raj is an ANGEL INVESTOR in Ready Set Jet Beauty & Foundation, as well as sits on the ADVISORY BOARD of the Women Empowerment Awards and the Fashion and Entertainment Council of Canada. She is a proud single mother of a 27-year old son, 3 cats, and a dog, as well as over 100 plants, professing that her favourite role in life is being a mother and nurturer.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) form an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations make up Women in PR North America®.

