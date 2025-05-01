GrammaTech's Proteus Achieves Key Milestone in DoD's Tradewinds Platform

GrammaTech, leading provider of application security testing solutions, today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities. GrammaTech's Proteus is an advanced software testing platform that automatically finds and fixes vulnerabilities, without false alarms, for development teams, testers, and cybersecurity organizations.

"Being recognized as 'Awardable' on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace affirms GrammaTech's commitment to delivering innovative, mission-ready cybersecurity solutions for the DoD," said Dan Goodwin, CEO of GrammaTech. "Proteus is a game-changer in automated vulnerability discovery, and this designation validates its potential to help DoD organizations accelerate software assurance at scale."

GrammaTech's video, "GrammaTech Proteus: Automated Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation," available to government customers via the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, highlights how Proteus transforms vulnerability discovery and remediation. Operating directly on binary executables, Proteus fuses advanced techniques, including fuzzing, symbolic execution, crash reporting, and exploitability analysis, into a unified, extensible platform. Seamlessly integrating into CI/CD pipelines, it scales vulnerability management, cuts manual effort, and speeds remediation. Proteus delivers faster detection, stronger security through early analysis, and reduced reliance on specialized expertise, empowering teams to secure software more efficiently and cost-effectively.

"Achieving this stamp of approval by the DoD highlights GrammaTech's leadership in automated cyber-resilience, before code is deployed, saving end-users 100x the cost of addressing vulnerabilities in the field," said Ray DeMeo, Chief Growth Officer at GrammaTech.

GrammaTech was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

GrammaTech is a provider of advanced cybersecurity services and leading developer of software-assurance solutions. Our origin story began in the computer science department at Cornell University and now traverses a thirty-five-year company history of delivering cutting-edge cyber capability in support of government, intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure. GrammaTech technology is used by software developers and system defenders alike, everywhere reliability and security are paramount. It covers threat detection and mitigation, malware analysis, machine learning and automation, migration to memory safe languages, attack surface area reduction, and software supply chain integrity.

