ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2025 21:02 Uhr
164 Leser
Essense of Australia's New Collection "Revels in Romance"

Finanznachrichten News

From fashion-forward to traditional styles, there's a wedding gown for every bride

LENEXA, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / Essense of Australia is rewriting bridal style with its latest collection, blending timeless romance with contemporary touches. Each gown is a celebration of individuality, offering brides the opportunity to create a look as special as their love story.

M25 ESS D4265

M25 ESS D4265
M25 ESS D4265

"Brides are seeking more than just a beautiful wedding dress - they're looking for a gown that speaks to who they are," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer and Head Designer of Essense of Australia. "This collection embraces that desire by introducing new transformative features, like detachable details and striking new fabrics while staying true to the timeless elegance of classic bridal looks."

This season, expect to see basque waists, the structured elegance of corset bodices and fluid A-line designs that flatter every figure. Within this collection, you'll find trend-setting details like a stunning bubble hem skirt, dramatic skirt pickups and a brand-new, soft orchid shade on printed organza.

Explore styles that seamlessly transition from ceremony to celebration, featuring detachable sleeves and overskirts that transform bridal looks from ceremony to aisle. Romantic brides will fall in love with this collection's sweetheart necklines and graceful ballgown silhouettes. Whether it's chic sophistication or simple whimsy, each gown is designed to bring the bride's unique vision to life.

With so many breathtaking wedding gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them look and feel their most beautiful on their wedding day. The new Essense of Australia collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring 30 new gowns. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 20 to 36. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com.

About Essense of Australia

Essense of Australia is a leading international bridal design house and wholesaler that creates and manufactures award-winning gowns for independent bridal retailers throughout the world under labels Stella York, Essense of Australia, Martina Liana, Martina Liana Luxe and All Who Wander, as well as private label collection Oxford Street and bridesmaid label Sorella Vita. The Essense of Australia family of brands can be found at more than 1,000 retailers worldwide including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

Contact Information

Brooke Pahura
Director of Marketing Communications
brookep@essensedesigns.com
8165896391

SOURCE: Essense of Australia

.

SOURCE: Essense of Australia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/essense-of-australias-new-collection-%22revels-in-romance%22-1022388

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
