Biolage Professional Hair Spa Debuts Full Rescue Collection: A Holistic Solution to Hair Fall and Stress, From Scalp to Strand

The brand's newest innovation addresses the concerns associated with hair fall with clinical efficacy and sensorial sophistication.

Biolage Professional Hair Spa , a salon haircare leader for over 30 years, unveils Full Rescue, a first-of-its-kind collection designed to break the cycle of hair fall by addressing the two main causes: scalp and mechanical stress. This transformative launch redefines scalp care with a science-meets-sensory approach, delivering tangible results while nurturing emotional well-being.

Biolage Professional Hair Spa Full Rescue Collection



"Hair fall isn't just physical - it's deeply emotional. Everyday stressors, from scalp imbalances to mechanical damage, can trigger hair fall, which in turn fuels even more stress. It becomes a cycle that impacts both hair health and self-confidence," said Martha Glenn, Head of Brand at Biolage Professional Hair Spa at Biolage Professional Hair Spa. "With Full Rescue, we set out to break that cycle, not only by fortifying the hair, but by helping people feel empowered, seen and restored."

The Full Rescue collection includes five products, including a shampoo, conditioner, restorative mask, densifying leave-in spray and invigorating scalp serum to allow consumers to build an ideal routine for their hair concerns.

Full Rescue is a comprehensive system that takes a 360-degree view to hair fall, targeting its root causes to help consumers feel as good as they look. At the core of Full Rescue's formulas are two main ingredients rooted in science and nature: steam-distilled rosemary oil and triple-purified niacinamide, chosen for their ability to restore balance and resilience to scalp and strands.

Rosemary oil invigorates the scalp, boosts circulation and helps defend against oxidative stress, while its earthy aroma enhances the sensorial experience. Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, soothes and strengthens the scalp barrier, improves moisture retention and balances oil production. Working in synergy, these powerhouse ingredients help create the ideal foundation for visibly fuller, healthier-looking hair and deliver proven benefits:

74% increased resistance to hair fall due to breakage*

Up to 64% more hydrated hair**

7x smoother-looking strands from first use**

"Full Rescue is more than a product - it's a movement toward wellness-focused, science-led haircare," Glenn said. "It's a signal that Biolage Professional Hair Spa is here to lead the future of scalp and hair health."

Full Rescue is now available at Ulta , Amazon and JCPenney for consumers, and at Cosmoprof and SalonCentric for professionals beginning today, May 1, 2025. Learn more about Biolage Professional Hair Spa at Biolage.com .

*Full Rescue Shampoo, Conditioner & Serum vs. non-conditioning shampoo

**Full Rescue Shampoo, Mask & Serum vs. non-conditioning shampoo

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL HAIR SPA

Founded in 1990 by visionary hairdresser Arnie Miller, Biolage was built on the belief that hair's natural beauty should be nurtured through a powerful combination of nature and science. Since its inception, the brand has been committed to professional-grade, trusted formulas that deliver gentle yet efficacious results. Today, Biolage Professional Hair Spa continues this legacy by prioritizing the entirety of the consumer - creating moments of self-care and rejuvenation both in and out of the shower. With its mission to De-Stress, Re-Store and Re-New, Biolage pioneers the balance of science and nature, offering high-performance, precision-dosed formulas that restore hair while supporting the wellness of the self. Biolage remains dedicated to its sustainability commitments, reducing its environmental impact and empowering professionals with the tools and education to build transformative hair spa destinations that foster re-engagement with the salon. As always, the brand acts with intention to provide cruelty-free, eco-friendly products that are beloved by both professionals and consumers alike.

