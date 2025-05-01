Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Phiphen, the award-winning independent film and television production company, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of championing bold storytelling, supporting visionary creators, and producing genre-spanning content for global audiences.





Phiphen Founder and CEO, Molly Conners

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/250250_47db52ddb4f11be5_001full.jpg

Founded in 2015 by Emmy-nominated producer Molly Conners, Phiphen has established itself as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry. From standout films like Butcher's Crossing and Coup! to its most recent release - Wish You Were Here, the acclaimed directorial debut of Julia Stiles released by Lionsgate and Universal - Phiphen consistently delivers stories that resonate both critically and culturally. The company also produced the 2024 action-thriller Turbulence, starring Olga Kurylenko, Jeremy Irvine, Hera Hilmar, and Kelsey Grammer, and directed by Claudio Faeh. Currently in post-production, Turbulence was shot on location in the Dolomites and London.

As part of its expanding slate, Phiphen has announced the start of principal photography on THE STALEMATE, an absurdist Western comedy shooting in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The film stars Ben Foster, Manny Jacinto, and Fiona Shaw, and is directed by writer/director Nicholas Arioli. The story follows a robber and sheriff locked in a bullet-less standoff deep in the Old West.

Phiphen's foundation was made possible by the visionary support of its founding board member, Rich J. Berthy, whose early belief in the company helped shape its mission to empower diverse voices and push creative boundaries.

In 2022, the company expanded into post-production with the opening of Phiphen Post Studios, a full-service facility in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Co-founded by Jane Sinisi and Conners, the studio has become a creative hub for East Coast filmmakers, offering state-of-the-art resources and a collaborative environment.

Further growing its creative reach, Phiphen recently launched Phiphen Games, a new division focused on immersive, narrative-driven interactive experiences. The studio's debut title, Ruffy and the Riverside, is set to release in June 2025, blending heart, humor, and adventure in a bold step into the world of gaming.

"Reaching the 10-year mark is a testament to the incredible artists, partners, and team members who've helped shape Phiphen into what it is today," said the company in a statement. "From day one, we've been driven by a passion to tell stories that matter and a belief in the power of collaboration. We're proud of our journey so far and excited for what's next."

Phiphen will commemorate its 10th anniversary with a special event later this year, bringing together longtime collaborators and supporters to reflect on a decade of creative achievement and look ahead to the future.

About Phiphen

Phiphen is an independently owned film and television production company founded in 2015 by award-winning producer Molly Conners. Named after the Phi phenomenon - the optical illusion that gives still images the illusion of motion - Phiphen is inspired by cinema's power to move and connect audiences. The company develops and produces original content across genres and platforms and supports talent at every stage of their careers.

In addition to its production work, Phiphen operates Phiphen Post Studios in New Jersey and Phiphen Games, its interactive media division.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250250

SOURCE: APG