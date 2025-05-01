Lightwave Logic to Attend ISLOP2025 in Amsterdam

Board Director and Acting VP of Engineering Siraj Nour El Ahmadi to Attend as a Keynote Speaker on May 6th

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that Board Director and acting VP of Engineering Siraj Nour El Ahmadi will attend the 2025 International Summit on Lasers, Optics and Photonics (ISLOP2025) in Amsterdam, Netherlands as a keynote speaker on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Mr. Nour El Ahmadi will discuss how hybrid silicon-organic solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in silicon photonics to advance high-speed, energy-efficient data interconnects.

ISLOP2025 will be organized as a combination of several independent sessions. In each session, in-depth discussions will be held on a focused aspect of the essential physics underlying the critical issues associated with lasers, optics and photonic research.

The conference will be held at the Steinberger Airport Hotel, in Amsterdam, Netherlands from May 5-7, 2025. For more information about ISLOP2025, please visit the conference website here.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) www.lightwavelogic.com is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company's high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI.

