CASE 721E Wheel Loader Customized for Sugarcane Is Featured at Agrishow

CASE Construction Equipment, CNH's construction brand, is appearing at Agrishow this week.



CASE 721E Wheel Loader

CASE are present alongside sister brand, Case IH. The highlights are the 721E sugarcane loader, the 850M compact crawler tractor and the CX35D mini excavator, a recent launch of the brand. The entire CASE portfolio produced in Brazil has telemetry capabilities.

With 100% connected machines, it allows the machines to perform predictive maintenance, identify imminent problems or failures, optimize fuel consumption, analyze the performance of operations, and schedule tasks efficiently, resulting in greater productivity and reduced machine downtime.

myCASE Construction is the brand's platform that brings all this information together. The tool can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. Customers can monitor their entire fleet in real time, in addition to having direct contact with the dealer network and the factory.

Located at the Contagem plant in Brazil, the CASE SiteConnect Center is a support center, with a team of specialists prepared to ensure quick responses, a differentiated experience and efficient delivery of operations.

