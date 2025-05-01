Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Auranova Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces the resignation of Katharine Reid as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Ms. Reid for her contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

In connection with Ms. Reid's resignation, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Warren as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Warren is a senior financial executive with over 30 years of experience with emerging and established companies primarily in the mining and oil and gas sectors. Mr. Warren has considerable operations, corporate finance, board and public markets expertise, as well as extensive global experience, including Africa, South America and China. Mr. Warren currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and provides corporate secretarial services to two publicly traded companies, as well, he serves on the board of directors of two TSX Venture Exchange listed companies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250477

SOURCE: Auranova Resources Inc.