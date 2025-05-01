Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Kathleen Bock, Managing Director and Head of Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. ("Vanguard"), and her team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate Vanguard's 50th anniversary globally.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFKivby8zWs

On May 1st, 2025, Vanguard celebrates its 50th anniversary in global business and extends their deepest gratitude to their clients, partners (called "Crew"), for your continued support of its mission to take a stand for all investors.

With 14 years in the Canadian market, Vanguard is one of the largest investment management companies in the world, managing $10 Trillion (CAD $13.8 Trillion) in assets. Canadians hold $123B (CAD) in Vanguard assets and benefit from its stability and experience, low-cost investing solutions, and client focus. Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. Vanguard offers 440 funds to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250519

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange