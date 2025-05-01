SyllabusX, a Virginia-based leader in B2B business events, is proud to announce the Ukraine Minerals Summit 2025, scheduled for July 16-17 in Washington, D.C.

This pivotal two-day event aims to advance strategic cooperation between the United States and Ukraine in the critical minerals sector, fostering investment opportunities and strengthening bilateral partnerships.

The United States and Ukraine have launched the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund through a groundbreaking agreement signed on April 30, 2025. This joint economic partnership will channel royalties and revenues from Ukraine's natural resource projects-such as minerals, hydrocarbons, and infrastructure-into new development initiatives that benefit both nations. Governed by a U.S.-Ukraine board with equal representation, the fund ensures transparent, accountable investment in Ukraine's long-term growth, job creation, and infrastructure modernization.

"The Ukraine Minerals Summit is a timely initiative to strengthen the U.S.-Ukraine partnership in critical minerals," said Al Faraj, Project Director at SyllabusX. "By facilitating direct engagement between stakeholders, we aim to unlock the potential of Ukraine's mineral wealth for mutual benefit."

Key Features of the Summit

Pre-scheduled 1-on-1 Meetings Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Ukrainian delegates and industry leaders, facilitating meaningful dialogues and potential collaborations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Ukrainian delegates and industry leaders, facilitating meaningful dialogues and potential collaborations. Briefings : on the just signed U.S.-Ukraine Critical Minerals Agreement and new licensing, permitting, and security frameworks

: on the just signed U.S.-Ukraine Critical Minerals Agreement and new licensing, permitting, and security frameworks Strategic Discussions: High-level panels will explore the implications of the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal, addressing topics such as investment frameworks, regulatory landscapes, and the integration of Ukraine into global supply chains.

High-level panels will explore the implications of the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal, addressing topics such as investment frameworks, regulatory landscapes, and the integration of Ukraine into global supply chains. Deal-making Showcase: featuring early-stage projects seeking capital and technology partners.

Event Highlights

Dates: July 16-17, 2025

July 16-17, 2025 Location: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Organized by: SyllabusX

SyllabusX Features: Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and pre-scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with Ukrainian delegates and industry leaders

Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and pre-scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with Ukrainian delegates and industry leaders Focus Areas: Investment opportunities in Ukraine's critical minerals sector, U.S.-Ukraine strategic partnerships, and sustainable development initiatives

For more information and to register for the Ukraine Minerals Summit, please visit https://ukraineminerals.us.

Who Should Attend

Mining and exploration companies.

Investors and financial institutions.

Government officials and policymakers.

Defense, security, technology, and energy sector leaders.

About SyllabusX

SyllabusX specializes in organizing impactful B2B events that bridge industries and foster strategic partnerships. With a track record of successful conferences across various sectors, SyllabusX is committed to facilitating dialogues that drive innovation and economic growth.

