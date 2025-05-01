Cypher Metaverse Inc.: Cypher Granted Management Cease Trade Order And Default Status Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("Cypher" or the "Company") did not file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Required Filings") by the filing deadline of April 30, 2025, and as a result is in default of its obligations under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

As previously announced on April 17, 2025 (the "Announcement"), the Company applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The BCSC issued the MCTO on May 1, 2025. The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities.

The Company has undergone a change of auditor and the board of directors of the Company approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Cypher's new auditor. Cypher and its auditor continue to work diligently toward completing the Required Filings and expect to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or before June 30, 2025.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the "alternative information guidelines" under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Required Filings is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. In the event the Company does not file the Required Filings in a timely manner, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Company.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape, participating in blockchain projects, including proof of work mining, proof of stake cryptocurrencies, and decentralized finance. The Company engages in digital experiences, collectively referred to as "the Metaverse" which include non-fungible token-based gaming experiences.

The Company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities. Further information about Cypher can be found on the Company's website at www.cypher-meta.com, along with its SEDAR+ profile accessible at www.sedarplus.ca.

