Epique Realty Defies Industry Norms - Focuses on Retention Instead of Growth with Key New Executive Hire

Epique Realty is excited to announce the addition of Kathy Fowler as the company's new Director of Retention, a groundbreaking move that further demonstrates Epique's unshakeable dedication to the people already at the heart of its success: its agents.

While much of the industry is busy with hard-charging recruiting and expansion, Epique is investing elsewhere - in building stronger loyalty, more meaningful relationships, and better career experiences for its existing agents. Kathy Fowler's vision will elevate that mission to new heights, injecting the agent experience at every touchpoint with new energy, strategy, and dedication.

With over twenty years' service as a Realtor in Oklahoma, Kathy brought her commitment to her client's interest to Epique over a year ago. As a graduate of the respected NAR and OAR Leadership Programs, her exceptional dedication to client satisfaction earned her notable accolades, including the prestigious titles of Enid's REALTOR® of the Year in 2007 and the Oklahoma City Metro Association's REALTOR® of the Year in 2018.

In her new role, Kathy will lead the creation and collaboration of Epique's Agent Retention Committee and Agent Advisory Board, two pillars that were built to promote transparency, agent advocacy, and real-time feedback. She will also oversee the company's agent satisfaction initiatives, such as tracking Net Promoter Scores (NPS) closely through frequent surveys and data-driven improvements.

According to Kathy Fowler, Director of Retention, "At Epique Realty, retention isn't just about keeping agents-it's about empowering them to grow, thrive, and feel genuinely valued. I'm honored to join a company that puts people first and is redefining what support in real estate truly looks like."

Beyond listening, Epique is taking action: Kathy will oversee the roll-out of new internal communications to create faster feedback loops, support agent aid mechanisms, and deliver a more personalized, engaged experience across the brokerage. From service enhancements to career path mapping, every move is designed to make Epique agents feel empowered, valued, and heard - every day.

"Growth at Epique is not just about size - it's about getting better for those who already have faith in us," stated Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. "The hiring of Kathy is not just a position - it's a statement. We are doubling down on making Epique the best home in real estate for our agents, and Kathy's energy, vision, and commitment to service are exactly what we need to take it to the next level."

Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO, highlighted, "Retention is not about incentives or contracts. It's about having a company culture that agents don't want to leave because they are respected, supported, and celebrated. Kathy gets that deeply, and she will be invaluable in helping us take our retention strategies, our agent voice platforms, and our continued focus on putting agents first to the next level."

Chris Miller, Co-Founder and COO, added, "While other brokerages are competing to hire more people, we're competing to get better. With Kathy leading the charge, we're raising the bar on what it takes to truly service agents, from the moment they become a part of our team to each and every milestone thereafter. She will make sure each and every agent at Epique experiences the difference of belonging to something bigger - a movement, not just a brokerage."

Epique Realty's decision to expand its agent-first philosophy through formal programs like the Agent Advisory Board, real-time NPS tagging, retention strategies, and customer-focused channels of care reflects a change-driven vision: a vision where agents are not just participants, but true partners in shaping the future of the company. Kathy Fowler's appointment marks a powerful new chapter in Epique's evolution - one driven by service, inspired by imagination, and built on the unmatched strength of its people.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a revolutionary brokerage disrupting the industry with its agent-first model. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art and AI technology, industry-defining benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources, free to all agents. Epique Realty operates in over thirty-five states with a solid foundation of inclusion, originality, and integrity for innovative agents. With record-breaking growth and an unstoppable vision, Epique is shaping the future-one bold step at a time. BeEpique

