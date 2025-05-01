Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Versamet Royalties Corporation ("Versamet" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a US$35 million copper stream on the Huachocolpa Uno mine ("Kolpa") from Endeavour Silver Corp. and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively "Endeavour Silver"), in conjunction with Endeavour Silver's acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Compañía Minera Kolpa S.A.

In connection with completing the Kolpa Acquisition, Versamet has entered into an amending agreement with the Bank of Montreal and the National Bank of Canada to amend and increase the size of the Company's secured Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") to US$60 million with a US$15 million accordion feature. The new RCF will have a maturity date of April 30, 2028 and includes an approximate 25 basis point reduction to the drawn interest spread, among other changes that will benefit Versamet. Additionally, and contemporaneously with the closing of the RCF, Versamet has fully repaid the convertible loan facility with Beedie Investments Ltd. At the closing of the aforementioned transactions, the drawn balance on the expanded RCF is US$55 million.

"Versamet is very happy to partner with Endeavour Silver on this transaction, and we congratulate them on this important step towards becoming a premier senior silver producer," said Dan O'Flaherty, CEO of Versamet. "With Versamet on the cusp of listing its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, we are excited to add Kolpa and its immediate production to our portfolio, which as a whole is expected to produce between 14,000 and 16,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2026. Additionally, our newly expanded RCF simplifies our capital structure, lowers the Company's overall interest rate and positions us exceptionally well for continued value-enhancing growth."

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Diego Airo, P.Eng, Vice President of Evaluations for Versamet and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia. Mr. Airo is a Qualified Person as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Versamet uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These non-GAAP performance measures are included in this document because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance to assess how Versamet is performing. These performance measures do not have a standard meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: an anticipated listing on the TSX Venture Exchange; Kolpa's immediate and expected production; Versamet's continued value-enhancing growth; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, exploration potential, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts as well as our expectations with respect to such matters. These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on our beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, Versamet has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: Versamet's activities will be conducted in accordance with Versamet's public statements and stated goals; there will be no material adverse change affecting Versamet; and Versamet's ability to meet current and future obligations and other assumptions. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions expressed above do not occur, but specifically include, without limitation, risks relating to general market conditions. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Versamet does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Versamet or on behalf of Versamet, except as required by law.

