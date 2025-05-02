Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z)("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces a delay in filing its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Required Filings"), which were due by April 30, 2025.

The delay is primarily attributable to increased audit activity related to the Company's discontinued operations, including the voluntary dissolutions and the orderly wind-down of certain non-core subsidiaries, which is anticipated to enable the Company to recognize reduced liabilities on its balance sheet. These measures are part of Forte Group's broader strategic initiative to streamline operations and strengthen its balance sheet. In addition to these items, the audit includes standard year-end procedures that also require completion.

The Company is working closely with its auditor, Davidson & Company LLP, and anticipates that the Required Filings will be completed and filed on or about May 5, 2025.

As a result of the delay, the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), its principal regulator, may issue a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (FFCTO) under National Policy 11-207. The FFCTO would prohibit trading in the Company's securities in Canada, including trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, until the Required Filings are made and the FFCTO is revoked.

Forte Group remains fully committed to resolving all outstanding audit items and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE: 7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company. Forte Group develops and manufactures a range of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements for both its TRACE brand and private-label clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada, Forte Group owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. The Company's distribution network includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, delivering wellness-focused products directly to consumers through its innovative offerings.

Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer and Director

