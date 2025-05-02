Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
Tradegate
30.04.25
21:56 Uhr
4.500,00 Euro
+8,00
+0,18 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4.456,004.464,0030.04.
4.459,004.496,0030.04.
PR Newswire
02.05.2025 01:06 Uhr
227 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Booking.com's 2025 Sustainable Travel Research Reveals Growing Awareness of Tourism's Impact on Communities

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since first conducting research on consumer attitudes about travelling more sustainably in 2016, Booking.com has surveyed nearly 230,000 travellers in 35 markets. Today, Booking.com released the 10th edition of its annual research exploring consumer attitudes and intentions concerning the social and ecological impact of travel:

Booking.com's new research takes a community-centric lens. Asking respondents not just how they travel but also how they experience inbound visitors where they live, this approach sheds light on the benefits and challenges of tourism from their perspective as both travellers and locals.

  • For the first time, more than half of Australian travellers (51%) are now conscious of tourism's impact on local communities, as well as the environment.
  • In 2016, less than half (40%) of Aussie travellers believed they travelled sustainably. By 2025, almost all travellers (91%) said they want to make more sustainable travel choices.
  • While 62% of Australian travellers feel that tourism has a positive impact overall where they live, they also highlight challenges including traffic, littering, overcrowding and a rising cost of living.
  • Australians are increasingly committed to supporting the economies of the destinations they visit, with 77% wanting the money they spend to go back to the local community, and 73% wanting to leave places better than when they arrived.

"To ensure that destinations can continue to be enjoyed by both locals and visitors alike, tourism, infrastructure and innovation need to keep pace with travellers' good intent," says Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania at Booking.com.

"We ultimately want to make it easier for travellers to connect with a more diverse range of local communities across Australia, from far-flung regions to Indigenous tourism operators so we help spread the positive benefits of tourism more broadly."

To download Booking.com's full 2025 research, visit HERE.

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bookingcoms-2025-sustainable-travel-research-reveals-growing-awareness-of-tourisms-impact-on-communities-302443963.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.