Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update with respect to the filing its audited annual financial statements for the year end December 31, 2024, the related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), and the related management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company did not file the Annual Filings by the prescribed deadline of April 30, 2025. The Company anticipates that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") will issue the Company a cease trade order in the coming day.

The Company estimates that the Annual Filings will be completed on or before May 30, 2025.

Until the Company has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out. The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases and material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company's latest interim financial report.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the CSE focused on mineral exploration and development. The Company is currently advancing a proposed change of business toward the development of biotechnologies for the remediation and reclamation of contaminated soils.

For further information, contact:

On behalf of the Board

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's proposed change of business and the Offering.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250557

SOURCE: Pedro Resources Ltd.