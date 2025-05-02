Anzeige
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso completes the acquisition of the Finnish sawmill company Junnikkala

Finanznachrichten News

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 2 May 2025 at 8:00 EEST

HELSINKI, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has completed the acquisition of the Finnish sawmill company Junnikkala Oy, announced in October 2024. The acquired sawmills will be integrated with Stora Enso's packaging board site in Oulu, Finland, and secure a cost-efficient wood supply to the site, where a new packaging board machine recently started ramping up production.

The total enterprise value for the transaction is up to EUR 137 million, a significant part of it being contingent upon achieving specific production milestones.

The acquisition is expected to gradually generate synergies of approximately EUR 15 million annually once Junnikkala's new sawmill in Oulu is fully operational. The products of the Junnikkala sawmills will complement Stora Enso's wood products portfolio.

Stora Enso's annual wood procurement in Finland will increase by approximately 1.7 million m³ and the Group's total sawmilling capacity by 700,000 m³.

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. In 2024, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-completes-the-acquisition-of-the-finnish-sawmill-company-junnikkala,c4143878

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-completes-the-acquisition-of-the-finnish-sawmill-company-junnikkala-302444863.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
