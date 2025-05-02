Ni Nava & Associates, LLC: Madam Nselaa Ward, JD Named Yale Speaker on Shame, Mental Health & Equity in Healthcare

March for Women's Lives Organizer and Scholar to Deliver "The WEIGHT of Shame in Health Care" at the Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale

As the nation observes Mental Health Awareness Month, and as conversations intensify around mental health policy, digital therapy tools, and institutional care models, Madam Nselaa Ward, JD has been named a featured scholar at the Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale. Her presentation, titled "The WEIGHT of Shame in Health Care," directly addresses how shame impacts both patients and medical students, fueling disconnection, burnout, and institutional trauma.

Ward is no stranger to these systems. Years ago, spiritual teacher Iyanla Vanzant told her, "Your fat is not just fat, it's protection." That moment catalyzed a profound release, over 100 pounds physically, but even more so, the emotional and generational weight that shame had placed on her body and spirit.

"What I'll be addressing at Yale is the quiet performance of worthiness that's embedded in our medical systems. We ask patients to speak up, but only if they're calm. We train med students to lead, but only if they suppress their grief. Shame isn't a side effect, t's the root cause. And it's time we named it."

Her talk comes at a pivotal time: recent legislation in New York has made it easier to involuntarily commit individuals with severe mental illness, sparking national debate over autonomy and access. Meanwhile, teens and young adults are turning to AI chatbots for mental health support, raising concern over the loss of human connection in care

"In a world leaning on algorithms to heal trauma, I'm here to bring the medicine of story, sovereignty, and soul," Ward states.

Why This Matters

Over 1 in 3 women report feeling dismissed in medical settings

Medical student burnout is reaching unprecedented levels

AI-driven therapy tools are trending, but human-centered healing is more necessary than ever

Through the lens of the prostitute archetype, a survival-based framework from Jungian psychology, Ward explores how shame shapes healthcare:

Patients underreport their pain to appear "compliant"

Students suppress emotional responses to seem "strong"

Providers trade vulnerability for credibility "This is about the structures we normalize. Shame is embedded in the systems of care."

Legacy of Cultural Disruption and Strategic Power

Before rising as a national scholar, Ward served as a former attorney and helped organize the March for Women's Lives with the National Organization for Women (NOW), the largest women's demonstration in U.S. history. Today, she serves as co-CEO alongside her clients through her firm, Ni' Nava & Associates, helping them scale movements and stories into systems of wealth, wellness, and influence.

Her TEDx Talk, "Finding Unapologetic Self-Worth in Sex, Shame, & Secrets," continues to spark global conversations around embodiment, transformation, and self-ownership.

To learn more about her work and journey, visit her Thrive Global profile.

About Madam Nselaa Ward, JD

Madam Nselaa Ward, JD is a TEDx scholar, strategist, and managing partner at Ni' Nava & Associates. Her work bridges the gaps between trauma, cultural identity, archetypal psychology, and business. She is known for transforming shame into sovereignty through thought leadership rooted in liberation frameworks and divine power.

Her insights have been featured on CNN, BET, C-SPAN, TLC, and in conferences, boardrooms, and community movements across the country.

Press Contact: Kelsha Sellars, JD | kelsha@ninavafirm.com | 404-220-7852

SOURCE: Ni' Nava & Associates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/madam-nselaa-ward-jd-named-yale-speaker-on-shame-mental-health-a-1022714