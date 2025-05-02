Anzeige
Freitag, 02.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:00 Uhr
0,112 Euro
-0,001
-0,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
02.05.2025 08:02 Uhr
67 Leser
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Granting of RSUs

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 7,550,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants, upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee, in recognition of the Company's recent performance and as incentivisation for future performance.

Further to the award of the RSUs set out above, the total number of shares under Option, RSUs and DSUs is 18,538,332 which represents 5.9% of the non-diluted issued share capital of the Company.

Award of Options and RSUs

In line with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan which was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM in December 2023, officers, employees and consultants of the Company have been granted a total of 3,400,000 RSUs and 4,150,000 RSUs were also granted to Directors. The RSUs entitle the holder to new common shares of the Company upon the vesting conditions for the RSU being satisfied. There is no price paid for the RSUs and they expire three years after the date of grant. The RSUs shall vest in two equal parts: half on the first anniversary of this grant and half on the second anniversary.

A summary of Director and Officer RSU grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers

RSUs awarded

Total RSUs DSUs and options held

% Shareholding currently held in the Company

Louis Castro

1,850,000

4,500,000

0.07

%

Brad George

1,400,000

3,290,000

0.10

%

Thomas Masney

450,000

870,000

-

Nick von Schirnding

450,000

1,020,000

-

Omar Gonzalez

100,000

350,000

-

Joaquín Sarroca

950,000

1,726,666

0.04

%

Total

5,200,000

11,756,666

0.21

%

Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Full Name

i. Louis Castro

ii. Bradley George

iii. Thomas Masney

iv. Nick von Schirnding

v. Joaquin Sarroca

vi. Omar Gonzalez

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/Status

i) Chairman of the Board

ii) CEO and Director

iii) Non-Executive Director

iv) Non-Executive Director

v) Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel

vi) CFO

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Orosur Mining Inc

b)

LEI

213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Granting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")

b)

Identification code

ISIN:CA6871961059

c)

Nature of transaction

Grant of RSUs

d)

Prices and volumes

i) 1,850,000 RSUs

ii) 1,400,000 RSUs

iii) 450,000 RSUs

iv) 450,000 RSUs

v) 950,000 RSUs

vi) 100,000 RSUs

e)

Aggregated information

Grant of a total of 5,200,000 RSUs at nil price

f)

Date of transaction

May 1, 2025

g)

Place of transaction

Outside of trading venue

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-granting-of-rsus-1022627

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.