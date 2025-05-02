Japan allocated 1. 4 GW of battery energy storage (BESS) in the latest round of its Long-Term Decarbonization Auction (LTDA). The results showed BESS was the most oversubscribed technology, with only a fifth of the bid capacity awarded. From ESS News Battery storage accounted for 22% of the awarded capacity in the latest round of Japan's LTDA, up by around 25% on the first auction. Three big nuclear plants claimed around half the awarded capacity. In total, 1. 4 GW of BESS was allocated, with 27 projects awarded contracts as part of the capacity market. Six of these projects feature durations ...

