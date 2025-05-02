India's Credence Solar has unveiled the Hyper Nova N TOPCon module series available in power outputs from 580 W to 600 W with front-side power conversion efficiency of 22. 45% to 23. 25%, respectively. From pv magazine India India's Credence Solar has unveiled a new solar module series based on TOPCon cell technology. The Hyper Nova N glass-to-glass modules have power outputs from 580 W to 600 W and front-side power conversion efficiency ranging from 22. 45% and 23. 25%, respectively. The rear side gain is up to 10%, leading to 660 W output from the 600 W model. The modules are built with 144 ...

