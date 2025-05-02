Avolon Holdings Limited ('Avolon'), a leading global aviation finance company, announces it has raised US$1.0 billion in a new unsecured dual tranche bank facility (the 'Facility') with a syndicate of six banks in the Middle East.

The facility will contain a conventional and an Islamic tranche, with a four-year tenor.

The transaction builds on the US$750 million credit facility Avolon raised in June 2024, which had significant Middle East bank participation, and establishes relationships with five new banks in the region.

Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as coordinator, initial mandated lead arranger, and bookrunner on the transaction alongside Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC and Warba Bank K.S.C.P. as initial mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

Combined with the US$1.1 billion senior unsecured facility announced on 29 April 2025, Avolon has raised US$2.1 billion in new unsecured facilities in Q2 2025.

Ross O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer, Avolon commented: "This facility further expands our banking relationships in the Middle East consistent with our strategy of diversifying our sources of capital. It demonstrates the strong appetite in the region for high quality aviation lending opportunities, with Avolon's positive financial trajectory and successful growth strategy ensuring the transaction was well supported."

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,096 aircraft, as of 31 March 2025. www.avolon.aero

