Herui Group: Explore the Future of Water Innovation at WATERTECH CHINA 2025

SHANGHAI, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the future of water technology at WATERTECH CHINA 2025, the world's largest exhibition for comprehensive water treatment solutions. Organized by Herui Group and Informa Markets, the event will take place from June 4-6 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai. This year's showcase features four specialized innovation zones that demonstrate how cutting-edge technologies are being applied to solve global water challenges across residential, municipal, and industrial settings.

1. Functional Water & Livable Environment Zone

This zone provides a visionary look at how water technology is reshaping everyday life. Scene-based applications showcase whole-kitchen purification systems and intelligent drinking water solutions that meet the rising consumer demand for health, convenience, and sustainability. It's more than just water - it's a lifestyle upgrade.

2. Wastewater Zero-Discharge Technology Zone

Innovation takes center stage here with groundbreaking technologies that are transforming water treatment and waste reduction. This zone highlights advanced membrane separation, zero liquid discharge systems, and resource recovery solutions. These closed-loop systems not only eliminate liquid discharge but also recover valuable minerals, biogas, and clean water, leading the way in wastewater reuse, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. These technologies empower industries to adopt more efficient and responsible operations, achieving environmental goals while generating economic value.

3. Municipal Water Engineering Zone

This zone focuses on large-scale, integrated water solutions for cities and communities. Explore smart water management driven by intelligent pipe networks and the strategic use of recycled water to improve operational sustainability. It also highlights tailored solutions for industrial and rural sewage management, making it essential for urban planners and utility professionals.

4. Digital Water Management Zone

Discover the future of smart water in our Digital Water Innovation Summit, where AI, IoT, digital twins, and intelligent pipe networks drive transformation. Explore how digital innovations enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and system-wide optimization, paving the way for more efficient, transparent, and sustainable water management.

Throughout the three-day expo, attendees will enjoy live demonstrations, expert-led presentations, and real-world case studies that bring the future of water innovation to life. Discover how digitalization, low-carbon technologies, and intelligent systems are shaping the next generation of water management.

