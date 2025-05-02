Anzeige
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

2 May 2025

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025 will commence on 2 May 2025 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 3 June 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


