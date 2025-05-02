Anzeige
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
30.04.25
19:27 Uhr
8,165 Euro
-0,050
-0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
02.05.2025 08:12 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

Fund: FIL SR ENH EM MKT EQ ETF
EAU
Date:1/5/2025
Curr: USD
NAV: 4.74
Shrs:441,050,000.00
Tckr: FEMR

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.