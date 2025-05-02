Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02
Fund:
FIL SR ENH EM MKT EQ ETF
EAU
Date:
1/5/2025
Curr:
USD
NAV:
4.74
Shrs:
441,050,000.00
Tckr:
FEMR
© 2025 PR Newswire
