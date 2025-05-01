Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in First Quarter Earnings

AIKEN, S.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the "Company") (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.6 million, or $0.81 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.54 per common share, for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net income available to common shareholders was primarily due to increases in net interest income and non-interest income, as well as a decrease in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense, provision for income taxes and the payment of preferred stock dividends during the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 12.5%, to $11.2 million as interest income increased and interest expense decreased.

Total interest income increased $514,000, or 2.7%, to $19.2 million while total interest expense decreased $733,000, or 8.4%, to $8.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. The increase in interest income was the result of a $1.6 million increase in interest income from loans, which was partially offset by a decrease in interest income from investments and other interest-earning assets. Interest expense decreased during the first quarter of 2025 due to lower market interest rates and the payoff of outstanding borrowings with the Federal Reserve, which resulted in a lower balance of average interest-bearing liabilities compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income increased $122,000, or 5.3%, to $2.4 million during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in the prior year primarily due to a $60,000 increase in rental income and $62,000 gain on sale of land held for sale. During the first quarter of 2025, we purchased a multi-tenant property resulting in an increase to rental income. The property is intended to be the future site of a full-service branch.

Non-interest expense increased $205,000, or 2.1%, to $9.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same quarter in the prior year primarily due to a $256,000 increase in salaries and expenses for employee benefits, which was partially offset by a decrease in expenses for advertising and depreciation and maintenance of equipment.

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 3/31/2025 3/31/2024 Total interest income $ 19,233 $ 18,719 Total interest expense 8,004 8,737 Net interest income 11,229 9,982 Provision for credit losses - 335 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,229 9,647 Non-interest income 2,443 2,321 Non-interest expense 9,840 9,635 Income before income taxes 3,832 2,333 Provision for income taxes 826 580 Net income 3,006 1,753 Preferred stock dividends 415 - Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,591 $ 1,753 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.81 $ 0.54

Credit Quality

The Bank recorded no provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $300,000 in provision for credit losses on loans and $35,000 in provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $335,000 for the first quarter of 2024.

Non-performing assets were $7.3 million, or 0.46% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.6 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans was 1.99% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.98% at December 31, 2024.



At Period End (dollars in thousands): 3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 Non-performing assets $ 7,264 $ 7,636 $ 6,635 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.46% 0.47% 0.44% Allowance for credit losses $ 14,005 $ 13,894 $ 12,842 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.99% 1.98% 1.95%

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets were $1.6 billion at March 31, 2025, a year-over-year increase of $65.8 million, or 4.3%, and a $27.7 million, or 1.7% decrease from the prior quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $45.2 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $133.1 million at March 31, 2025 primarily because of the repayment of borrowings with the Federal Reserve.

Total loans receivable, net was $689.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 0.3%, since December 31, 2024.

Investment securities increased $13.7 million, or 2.1%, during the quarter to $674.6 million at March 31, 2025, purchases of investment securities exceeded maturities and principal paydowns.

Deposits increased $21.5 million, or 1.6%, during the first quarter to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2025.

Borrowings decreased $53.6 million, or 57.6%, during the quarter to $39.4 million at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the repayment of borrowings with the Federal Reserve Bank.

Common equity book value per share increased to $32.57 at March 31, 2025, from $31.21 at December 31, 2024.



Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024

Total assets $ 1,584,027 $ 1,611,773 $ 1,518,214 Cash and cash equivalents 133,080 178,277 92,775 Total loans receivable, net 689,111 687,149 646,007 Investment securities 674,569 660,823 691,554 Deposits 1,345,548 1,324,033 1,205,879 Borrowings 39,391 92,964 125,383 Total shareholders' equity 186,738 182,389 174,569 Common shareholders' equity 103,789 99,440 91,620 Common equity book value per share $ 32.57 $ 31.21 $ 28.41 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 20.16% 19.96% 19.27% CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 18.90% 18.71% 18.01% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.58% 9.88% 9.91% (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal has 19 full-service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Forward-looking statements:

