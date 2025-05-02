Anzeige
Freitag, 02.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
WKN: A2JGEL | ISIN: NO0010816093
Elkem ASA - Ex dividend NOK 0.30 today

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Elkem ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 0.30 as of today, 2 May 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com

About Elkem:

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,200 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2024, Elkem achieved an operating income of NOK 33 billion. Elkem has been awarded top score of A on Forests and Water Security, and B on Climate Change from CDP. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK), where the company is also included in the ESG Index. www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-asa---ex-dividend-nok-0-30-today,c4143587

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/4143587/bd38adce5ec39925.pdf

Elkem ASA Ex dividend NOK 0 30 today

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elkem-asa--ex-dividend-nok-0-30-today-302444875.html

