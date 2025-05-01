Fairfax India Holdings Corporation First Quarter Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

( Note : All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are derived from unaudited financial statements prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS® Accounting Standards"), except as otherwise noted. This press release contains certain non-GAAP and other financial measures, including book value per share and cash and marketable securities, that do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. See "Glossary of non-GAAP and other financial measures" at the end of this press release for further details.)

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces a net loss of $211.2 million ($1.57 net loss per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $293.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 ($2.17 net loss per diluted share). The company's book value per share decreased 7.4% to $19.41 at March 31, 2025 from $20.96 at December 31, 2024, primarily due to unrealized losses recorded on the company's publicly listed investments.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 included the following:

The company recorded a net change in unrealized losses on investments of $222.9 million, principally from decreases in the fair values of the company's publicly listed investments in IIFL Capital (formerly IIFL Securities) ($106.8 million), IIFL Finance ($64.5 million), Fairchem Organics ($28.1 million), 5paisa ($10.0 million) and CSB Bank ($9.9 million), and private company investment in Sanmar ($19.2 million) (primarily due to a decrease in the publicly traded share price of its subsidiary, Chemplast), partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the company's private company investment in Seven Islands ($18.7 million).

On February 20, 2025 the company completed its previously announced investment of an additional 10.0% equity interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited ("BIAL") for a purchase price of $255.0 million. In accordance with the agreement with Siemens Project Ventures GmbH ("Siemens"), the company paid an initial installment on the closing date and recognized a payable for securities purchased of $170.9 million, representing the second and third installments to be paid in the third quarters of 2025 and 2026, respectively.

In February 2025, the company also increased the borrowing limit of its revolving credit facility from

$175.0 million to $250.0 million, including the use of letters of credit. The company issued a letter of credit for $170.9 million in favour of Siemens equal to the deferred purchase price for the additional 10.0% equity interest in BIAL. The increased borrowing limit and Siemens letter of credit will be reduced over a period of approximately eighteen months in accordance with the terms of the amended credit agreement and letter of credit.

Fairfax India is in strong financial health, with cash and marketable securities at March 31, 2025 of $113.0 million and $79.2 million available under its revolving credit facility.

There were 134.8 million and 135.4 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025 there were 104,839,462 subordinate voting shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares outstanding.

Unaudited balance sheets, earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) information follow and form part of this press release. Fairfax India's detailed first quarter report can be accessed at its website www.fairfaxindia.ca .

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Information on CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS as at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (unaudited - US$ thousands) March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets Cash and cash equivalents 21,616 59,322 Bonds 114,823 180,507 Common stocks 3,419,382 3,381,206 Total cash and investments 3,555,821 3,621,035 Interest and dividends receivable 5,093 8,849 Income taxes refundable 175 174 Other assets 844 722 Total assets 3,561,933 3,630,780 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,106 1,300 Accrued interest expense 2,736 8,611 Income taxes payable 1,547 5,379 Payable to related parties 9,434 10,099 Payable for securities purchased 170,850 - Deferred income taxes 129,973 149,780 Borrowings 498,479 498,349 Total liabilities 814,125 673,518 Equity Common shareholders' equity 2,617,071 2,826,495 Non-controlling interests 130,737 130,767 Total equity 2,747,808 2,957,262 3,561,933 3,630,780 Book value per share $ 19.41 $ 20.96

Information on CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited - US$ thousands except per share amounts) First quarter

2025 2024 Income Interest 3,196 5,038 Dividends 2,998 7,049 Net realized gains on investments 616 116,924 Net change in unrealized losses on investments (222,862 ) (410,927 ) Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 3,245 (376 ) (212,807 ) (282,292 ) Expenses Investment and advisory fees 9,399 9,484 General and administration expenses 1,648 2,536 Interest expense 6,755 6,380 17,802 18,400 Loss before income taxes (230,609 ) (300,692 ) Recovery of income taxes (19,142 ) (7,483 ) Net loss (211,467 ) (293,209 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of Fairfax India (211,224 ) (293,504 ) Non-controlling interests (243 ) 295 (211,467 ) (293,209 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (1.57 ) $ (2.17 ) Shares outstanding (weighted average) 134,839,462 135,365,933 Information on CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited - US$ thousands) First quarter

2025 2024 Net loss (211,467 ) (293,209 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings (loss) Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses), net of income taxes of nil (2024 - nil) 2,046 (5,708 ) Comprehensive loss (209,421 ) (298,917 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of Fairfax India (209,391 ) (298,926 ) Non-controlling interests (30 ) 9 (209,421 ) (298,917 )

GLOSSARY OF NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management analyzes and assesses the financial position of the consolidated company in various ways. Certain of the measures included in this press release, which have been used consistently and disclosed regularly in the company's Annual Reports and interim financial reporting, do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Those measures are described below.

Book value per share - The company considers book value per share a key performance measure in evaluating its objective of long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital. This measure is also closely monitored as it is used to calculate the performance fee, if any, to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. This measure is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Cash and marketable securities - This measure is calculated by the company as the sum of cash, cash equivalents, short term investments and Government of India bonds. The company uses this measure to monitor short term liquidity risk.