Aben Minerals Ltd. Receives Name Change Approval to Aben Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces change of name to Aben Gold Corp., effective at market open on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company's share capitalization and trading symbol will remain the same. The Company's new CUSIP number is 00289A109 and the transfer agent of the Company continues to be Computershare Investor Services Inc. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

On May 6, 2025, the website www.abengold.com will be active as the primary URL for the Company.

As a Canadian gold exploration company, management and the board of directors believes that this name change reflects the focus of the Company more appropriately.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. Aben Minerals also owns 100% of the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and shares claims borders with Skeena's KSP Project, and Seabridge Gold's Iskut Project.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.

For further information on Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company's website at www.abenminerals.com .

ABEN MINERALS LTD.

"Riley Trimble"

______________________

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Minerals Ltd.

Riley Trimble, President & CEO

Telephone: 604-639-3852

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenminerals.com

