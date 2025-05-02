Anzeige
Freitag, 02.05.2025

WKN: 882803 | ISIN: DK0010253921 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RF
Frankfurt
02.05.25
08:10 Uhr
80,60 Euro
+2,50
+3,20 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,6081,6008:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2025 08:12 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Interim report - first quarter of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Friday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the first quarter of 2025; in a turbulent environment, the Group recorded an overall Q1 2025 performance in line with expectations. So far, the direct impact of the turmoil on the Group's operations has been limited, but many customers are cautious.

Highlights

  • DKK 7.9bn revenue - an increase of 1%
  • DKK 565m EBITDA - a decrease of 13%
  • DKK 220m cash flows from operations - an improvement of DKK 29%
  • DKK 4.94 earnings per share - a decrease of 20%
  • 12.5% ROIC excluding goodwill - a decrease of 1.0 pp
  • Full-year EBITDA guidance is maintained.

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

- Overall, the portfolio businesses had a solid first quarter of 2025, in particular when taking the global uncertainty and economic development into consideration. The current business environment is challenged in an unprecedented way and uncertainty, risks and unease of trade increases constantly. With this backdrop, I am very satisfied with the performance of Schouw & Co.

The business model in Schouw & Co. proves its value in times like this. A high share of our revenue is non-cyclical and with our highly diversified product offering and global geographical presence, Schouw & Co. is a steady performer in turbulent times. We are also exposed to the global changes but have a very strong and well-invested platform. We remain focused on seizing opportunities and utilising our financial strength and versatility to make long-term attractive investments.

Video conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 at 10:00 CEST

Please attend via this link: www.schouw.dk/en/investors/conference-call

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222


