Madam Nselaa Ward, J.D.: Dr. Mariel Buqué and Madam Nselaa Ward, JD to Headline Yale's Women's Mental Health Conference with Groundbreaking Talks on Shame, Trauma, and Equity in Healthcare

Nationally Acclaimed Scholar and March Organizer Joins Bestselling Author and Intergenerational Healing Psychologist at the Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale

As the United States observes Mental Health Awareness Month, the Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale will feature two groundbreaking voices who are reshaping how medicine, mental health, and trauma are understood: Dr. Mariel Buqué, psychologist and bestselling author of Break the Cycle, and Madam Nselaa Ward, JD, TEDx scholar, strategist, and one of the organizers of the historic March for Women's Lives.

Together, these two visionaries will bring forward compelling frameworks rooted in psychology, ancestral wisdom, and systemic transformation. Their sessions are expected to be among the most anticipated at the largest student-led mental health conference in the country.

Dr. Mariel Buqué: Healing Through Ancestry, Science, and Story

Dr. Buqué is a Columbia-trained psychologist whose work in intergenerational trauma, ancestral healing, and decolonized therapy has positioned her as a global thought leader. Her teachings-featured by Google, Meta, and Capitol One, invite participants to bridge spiritual wellness with clinical tools.

Her internationally bestselling book Break the Cycle guides readers in identifying and transforming the inherited emotional patterns passed through generations. At Yale, she will offer insights on how medical systems can be restructured to include cultural memory, emotional intelligence, and soul-centered care.

Madam Nselaa Ward, JD: "The WEIGHT of Shame in Health Care"

Madam Nselaa Ward, JD will deliver a searing talk titled "The WEIGHT of Shame in Health Care", exploring how shame manifests not only in patients, but also in medical students, educators, and providers.

Ward first began to unpack this truth after a conversation with Iyanla Vanzant, who told her: "Your fat is not just fat, it's protection." That moment catalyzed not only a 100-pound physical transformation but an emotional and spiritual journey through trauma, archetypes, and ancestral survival.

Her work introduces the prostitute archetype, a psychological framework that reveals how individuals negotiate safety by suppressing truth. In healthcare, it manifests as patients who minimize pain, students who overwork to feel worthy, and professionals who abandon vulnerability to maintain institutional approval.

"In a world turning to AI for therapy and chatbots for empathy, I'm here to bring medicine back to the body, the story, and the soul," Ward adds, referencing the growing trend of AI-driven emotional support systems and their limitations.

Why This Moment Matters

Mental Health Awareness Month highlights rising concerns over burnout, systemic inequities, and cultural trauma

New York's recent law easing the path to involuntary commitment has reignited national debate on autonomy and safety in mental healthcare

Youth are increasingly turning to AI chatbots for therapy, prompting urgent calls for human-centered, culturally competent care

About the Presenters

Dr. Mariel Buqué is a psychologist, speaker, and author of Break the Cycle. Her work on decolonized therapy, ancestral healing, and emotional liberation has reached global audiences. She offers trainings, lectures, and keynotes for mental health professionals, Fortune 500 leaders, and healing communities worldwide. www.marielbuque.com

Madam Nselaa Ward, JD is a scholar, TEDx speaker, and founder of Ni' Nava & Associates. A former attorney and cultural strategist, she co-led the March for Women's Lives with NOW, the largest women's demonstration in U.S. history. Her TEDx Talk, "Finding Unapologetic Self-Worth in Sex, Shame, & Secrets", has reached thousands. Learn more about her in her Thrive Global feature.

Together, these two powerhouse voices will ignite new conversations around liberation based psychology, systemic care, and what it means to truly heal.

Attend the Conference

To register for the Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale and experience these transformational talks firsthand, visit the official site: www.wmhconference.org

Press Contact: Kelsha Sellars, JD | kelsha@ninavafirm.com | 404-220-7852

SOURCE: Madam Nselaa Ward, J.D.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dr.-mariel-buqu%c3%a9-and-madam-nselaa-ward-jd-to-headline-yale%e2%80%99s-wom-1022715